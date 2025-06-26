Bata Shoe declares 445% cash dividend

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, presides over the company’s 53rd annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today. At the meeting, a staggering 445 percent cash dividend was declared for 2024. Photo: Bata Shoe Company

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited has declared a staggering 445 percent cash dividend, including a 340 percent interim dividend already paid and a 105 percent final dividend approved, for the financial year 2024.

The announcement was made during the company's 53rd annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today, according to a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the company.

In his address, Gopalakrishnan extended his heartfelt gratitude to the shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and the Government for their continued support of the company.

A large number of shareholders participated in the meeting and approved the audited financial statements for 2024.

Among other, Debabrata Mukherjhee, managing director of the company; Shaibal Sinha, director; Farzanah Chowdhury, independent director; Elias Ahmed, finance director; and Riajur Reza Muhammad Faisal, company secretary; were also president.