Banks see cash withdrawal, bill payment pressure

Banks reopened today after three days of additional general holidays

Banks saw cash withdrawal pressure today as they reopened certain branches following three days of additional general holidays.

An increased number of people also came to the branches to pay utility bills, said a number of bank branch managers.

A gathering of accountholders was seen in the branches of banks, particularly in the Motijheel area, Dhaka's commercial district, in the initial hours, reports our correspondent.

Banks also started providing import, export, and remittance-related services.

People were also seen queuing in front of ATM (automated teller machine) booths to withdraw cash.