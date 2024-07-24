Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:22 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Banks see cash withdrawal, bill payment pressure

Banks reopened today after three days of additional general holidays
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:14 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 02:22 PM
Banks see cash withdrawal, bill payment pressure

Banks saw cash withdrawal pressure today as they reopened certain branches following three days of additional general holidays.

An increased number of people also came to the branches to pay utility bills, said a number of bank branch managers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A gathering of accountholders was seen in the branches of banks, particularly in the Motijheel area, Dhaka's commercial district, in the initial hours, reports our correspondent.

Banks also started providing import, export, and remittance-related services.

People were also seen queuing in front of ATM (automated teller machine) booths to withdraw cash.

Related topic:
Banks reopenbanking sector of Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

bank asia digital banking

Bank Asia posts 22% rise in profits

9m ago
Six private banks’ bad loans soar 55pc in nine months

Six private banks’ bad loans soar 55pc in nine months

8m ago

Interbank lending rate goes past 9% cap for liquidity crunch

1y ago
Bar on Ron Haque to attend National Bank’s meetings

Bar on Ron Haque to attend National Bank’s meetings

11m ago
Bangladesh banking sector

Banking sector needs comprehensive reforms: ADB

1y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিশ্বে সবচেয়ে শক্তিশালী পাসপোর্ট সিঙ্গাপুরের, বাংলাদেশ ৯৭তম

তালিকায় বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে একই স্থানে আছে ফিলিস্তিন। বাংলাদেশ ও ফিলিস্তিনের পাসপোর্টধারীরা ৪০টি দেশে ভিসা ছাড়া বা অন এরাইভাল ভিসায় ভ্রমণ করতে পারেন।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সায়েদাবাদ থেকে দূরপাল্লার বাস চলাচল শুরু, যাত্রী কম

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification