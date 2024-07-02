Bangladesh an ideal investment destination

Bepza executive chairman tells Chinese delegation

Bangladesh is an ideal investment destination, exemplified by the fact that it is the second-largest garment exporter globally, said Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), yesterday.

He was addressing a visiting a 13-member Chinese delegation from the Quanzhou Maritime Silk Road Industry and Commerce Association to the Bepza office, says a press release.

The delegation, led by Jinshan Xu, chairman of Qunfeng Intelligent Machinery Co, expressed interest in exploring potential investment opportunities in export processing zones (EPZ) and Bepza Economic Zone.

Earlier a seminar on promoting the investment opportunities in Bangladesh was organised by the association in Quanzhou city of Fujian province in China on April 30.

The Chinese delegation also visited the Chattogram EPZ and Bepza Economic Zone on June 30 to understand operational procedures, infrastructural facilities, wage structures, customs processes, and the tariffs for land and utilities.

The visit underscores ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties and promote investment between Bangladesh and China, highlighting the potential for future industrial collaborations in the region, added the press release.

Jinshan Xu acknowledged the progress made by Bangladesh in fast developing new factories.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member of investment promotion, Bepza, laid emphasis on the support Bepza provides to EPZ investors and urged the Chinese delegation to invest in the zones.

Fazlul Haque Mazumder, executive director of investment promotion, Bepza, provided an overview of Bepza's operations, facilities and incentives.