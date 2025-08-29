Bangladesh to boost grain imports in 2025-26: USDA

Bangladesh is expected to import larger volumes of rice and wheat in the marketing year (MY) 2025-26 owing to rising domestic rice prices, according to a report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Private importers are also likely to bring in increased quantities of maize to meet the growing demand from the poultry, cattle, and aquaculture feed sectors, the agency said in its Grain and Feed Update on Bangladesh released on August 27.

The USDA forecasts that rice imports by both the public and private sectors may rise 8 percent year-on-year to 12 lakh tonnes in MY26, which begins in May.

"Domestic rice prices have reached an all-time high," the USDA noted, adding that the government is stepping up imports to ease market prices.

In mid-July, the government announced plans to purchase 400,000 tonnes of rice through international tenders for public granaries. On August 10, the food ministry authorised 242 firms to import 500,000 tonnes in order to increase supply and curb price hikes of the staple grain.

The USDA report, citing its sources, said Bangladesh imported around 200,000 tonnes of rice in the first three months of MY26 since May. Prices of all rice varieties in Bangladesh have continued to climb, reaching the highest levels ever recorded in July 2025.

The average retail price of coarse rice in July 2025 stood at Tk 57.5 per kilogramme, up 12.3 percent from the same period the previous year, the report said, citing market data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

That same month, the average retail price of high-quality non-aromatic (fine) rice was 12.7 percent higher year-on-year at Tk 80 per kilogramme.

"The price increase is primarily due to higher paddy production and milling costs, overall inflation, and inefficiencies in the supply chain. Like many other agricultural commodities, the rice supply chain involves multiple market actors, ultimately driving up costs for consumers," the report said.

The USDA projected a 2 percent year-on-year increase in rice production to 3.75 lakh tonnes in MY26, supported by favourable weather. It estimated that farmers harvested 2.05 crore tonnes of rice during the Boro season, the country's principal crop.

Yields and overall Boro production were robust as there were no droughts, heatwaves, cyclones, significant pest damage, or other natural disasters, the USDA observed. The agency also forecast an expansion of acreage under the current Aman season, the rain-fed crop, with higher yields in MY26.

For wheat, the USDA projected that imports by both public and private sectors may rise to 67 lakh tonnes in MY26, which starts in July, up 7.5 percent year-on-year from its MY25 estimate.

Lower international prices and stable supply are likely to underpin higher wheat imports, the second staple after rice.

"In Bangladesh, wheat is used to some extent as an alternative to rice. Therefore, demand for wheat flour is likely to continue rising while rice prices remain high," the USDA noted.

Regarding maize, the agency forecast imports to increase 6 percent year-on-year to 15 lakh tonnes in MY26, driven by feed mill demand. It also said there are strong opportunities for US maize sales to Bangladesh during this and the following marketing year.

"Bangladesh usually imports corn from Brazil, Argentina, and India due to price and logistical advantages," the report said, adding that buyers had shown strong interest in sourcing US maize this year owing to competitive pricing.

The report added that key importers found US maize prices attractive but wanted direct engagement with US exporters.