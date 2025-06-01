Apple reveals first list of 'Made in Vietnam' products, boosts local production share

People browse for iPhones at an Apple store in the Huangpu district in Shanghai on April 11, 2025. Photo: AFP

Apple has, for the first time, published a list of its products and components currently being manufactured and assembled in Vietnam, as part of an announcement expanding its supply chain employee training programme, according to Công thương (Industry and Trade) Newspaper.

Key partners involved in Apple's Vietnamese operations include Foxconn, BYD, Goertek, Lens, Yuto and Innovation.

According to Apple, Vietnam is now contributing to the production and assembly of several flagship devices, including the iPad, Mac (MacBook and Mac mini), HomePod, Apple Watch and AirPods. Notably, the 2024 carbon-neutral Mac mini — Apple's first — is also being made in Vietnam. The iPhone, however, has yet to be included on this list.

Vietnam is playing an increasingly critical role in Apple's global supply chain. By the end of 2025, the country is expected to account for 20 per cent of global production of iPads and Apple Watches, 5 per cent of MacBooks, and as much as 65 per cent of AirPods.

In Apple's Q1 2025 financial report, CEO Tim Cook confirmed that while most iPhones sold in the US are now made in India, other devices originate primarily from Vietnam.

As of April 2024, the number of Apple suppliers with factories or offices in Vietnam had risen from 27 to 35, making the country Apple's largest manufacturing base in Southeast Asia and the fourth-largest globally.

Suppliers continue to expand operations in Vietnam, with notable examples like Fukang Technology (a Foxconn subsidiary) launching iPad and MacBook assembly lines in Bắc Giang Province. Foxconn currently operates across five localities in Vietnam, employing around 80,000 workers and investing a total of US$4 billion.

Alongside its production expansion, Apple also announced plans to double the number of training courses offered to supply chain employees in Vietnam. These programmes include specialised modules in robotics and application programming, aiming to enhance the skills and technical capabilities of the local workforce.

