Anti-dumping duty on Chinese plastics if proof found: secretary

Bangladesh will not hesitate to impose anti-dumping duties if China is found to be selling plastics in the country at a lower price than the normal value, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said in response to complaints from local businesses yesterday.

"Regardless of how much we depend on China, if dumping is taking place, we will certainly impose anti-dumping duties," said Mahbubur Rahman, commerce secretary, at a focus group discussion organised by the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) at the InterContinental Dhaka.

He urged businesses to provide credible evidence to support any claims.

Manirul Islam, general manager (sales and marketing of chemicals) at Meghna Group of Industries, highlighted the issue, saying, "China used to export PVC and PET plastics to India, but it can no longer do so there. Now they are dumping plastics in Bangladesh. If we do not receive support, we will struggle to move forward."

Experts at the event said Bangladesh's plastic industry stands at a turning point as it prepares to move from incentive-based growth towards structural transformation amid the country's upcoming graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

Secretary Rahman stressed that LDC graduation will lead to the loss of preferential trade benefits, making structural reforms essential for the sector to remain globally competitive.

He added that the sector holds significant export potential but must pivot away from subsidies towards long-term institutional and technological reform.

He highlighted the Mold Making and Design Centre, developed under the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP), as a model initiative to enhance industrial capabilities in plastics and light engineering.

However, the secretary expressed concern over weak collaboration between academia and industry. "We still don't have enough institutions producing industry-ready graduates for areas like fashion technology or product design," he said, urging the private sector to take a larger role in workforce development.

"We must build capacity through technology centres, training institutes, and academic collaboration to withstand external pressures," he said.

Shamima Akhter, director of corporate affairs, partnerships and communications at Unilever Bangladesh, emphasised the need for a robust Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework to ensure sustainable packaging practices.

"The rapid growth of fast-moving consumer goods and packaging in Bangladesh must be matched with a roadmap for responsible waste management," she said.

She called for greater alignment between the ministries of commerce, industry, finance, and environment to avoid policy fragmentation. "Often, frameworks are created in isolation without fully understanding sectoral dynamics. A coordinated, phased approach is essential."

Akhter also sought stronger support for local recyclers, stating that better recycling infrastructure would reduce dependence on imported raw materials.

Echoing similar concerns, Shamim Ahmed, president of BPGMEA, called for a policy reset to protect the industry, which he said is deeply embedded in the national economy. "One-third of all industries depend on plastic, especially in packaging and processing."

He noted that the sector now supports export earnings exceeding $1.5 billion, with a local market valued between Tk 50,000 and Tk 60,000 crore.

However, he cautioned that LDC graduation could jeopardise this progress unless protection and incentives are recalibrated.

Ahmed lauded the government's role in setting up innovation centres, including the mold-making facility established under BPGMEA leadership with World Bank support.

"But we need cross-sector collaboration, among local and foreign chambers, academia, and donor agencies, to build a circular economy," he said.

Meanwhile, presenting a detailed analysis of the sector's economic contribution, Shamas Zaman, country managing partner at PwC Bangladesh, said with over 6,000 plastic manufacturing units, mostly SMEs, and around 1.5 million jobs, the industry has "multiplier effects" across various sectors.

Despite steady export growth, Bangladesh's global plastic market share is still under 0.25 percent, while China and Vietnam each hold over 3 percent.

"With cost competitiveness and a compliance-ready ecosystem, we can target 3 percent global share by 2030. But this requires major structural reform," Zaman said.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive National Action Plan for plastic waste, tied to circular economy goals, and proposed the creation of a Plastic Innovation and Training Centre with academic and private sector participation.

Shosna Ferdous Sumi, senior private sector specialist at the World Bank, said many of the foundational policy tools already exist but need to be revisited.

"The plastics sector roadmap approved in 2021 is still valid. Let's update and implement it instead of starting over," she said.

Sumi also called for specific recommendations on financing and skills development, adding that development partners are ready to support—but need clarity on the sector.