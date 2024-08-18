Amnesty for black money should not exist: new NBR chairman

Today was the first day for Abdur Rahman Khan as NBR chairman

The scope of whitening black money should not exist at all, the newly appointed chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Abdur Rahman Khan, said today.

The amnesty for black money is unexpected and indecent, Khan said while talking to journalists at the NBR headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon on the first day after joining office.

The black money whitening scope encourages corruption and discourages honest taxpayers, he said.

"When I was secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, I personally opposed the decision. As a citizen of the country, this is not a good practice at all."

The scope can be scrapped if the interim government wants to, he said.

"Now, I can't give the final nod."

Khan also vowed to take action against all wrongdoers, including big and small fishes, who were involved with money launderers and corrupt businesses.

The NBR will form three task forces to review the existing law to make it business-friendly, he said.