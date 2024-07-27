All bank branches to open tomorrow

Banking transactions from 10:00am to 3:00pm

All branches of commercial banks will open from tomorrow to offer banking services for a limited period, a Bangladesh Bank official told The Daily Star today.

Transactions at the bank branches will begin at 10:00am and continue until 3:00pm.

The banks will remain open until 3:30pm for the completion of official activities, said the central bank official.

The new banking hours have been set in light of the government's decision to keep offices open from 9:00am to 3:00pm for the next three days until Tuesday, he added.

Meanwhile, trading at the stock markets will begin at 10:00am and close at 1:50pm. The post-closing session has been set from 1:50pm to 2:00pm.

Public and private offices reopened on a limited scale since July 24 after a three-day general holiday declared by the government as it imposed a curfew from July 20 in the wake of widespread violence, deaths and injuries suffered by thousands of people.

It all started with students launching a movement for reforming the quota system in public jobs on July 1, which turned chaotic since July 15.