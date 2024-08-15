Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 05:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 05:46 PM

ADB reaffirms its commitment to Bangladesh 

The multilateral lender pledges to collaborate with the interim government 
Star Business Report
ADB loan to Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed its commitment to Bangladesh, emphasising its ongoing partnership aimed at sustainable development aligned with the nation's aspirations. 

The Manila-based lender has pledged to collaborate with the interim government to ensure the continuity of ongoing projects and to support a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future, it said in a statement.

A central aspect of the ADB's efforts in Bangladesh will focus on public sector management and governance, highlighting the importance of macro-fiscal sustainability, including fiscal consolidation and domestic resource mobilisation, said ADB. 

"Private sector development remains a key priority, with the ADB planning to work with the interim government to enhance competitiveness and create employment opportunities by streamlining government-to-business services, aimed at reducing the cost of doing business in the country."

The ADB pointed out climate change as a critical component of its strategy, as Bangladeshi communities are very vulnerable to extreme weather events.

The multilateral lender said it will help in developing a comprehensive approach to climate change, including the promotion of renewable energy and green growth initiatives. 

Since 1973, the ADB has provided Bangladesh with $31.8 billion through 726 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance.

