Business
Star Business Report
Sun Nov 3, 2024 12:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 04:10 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Adani to stop power supply to Bangladesh unless dues settled by Nov 7: report 

It already reduced electricity supply to Bangladesh from October 31
Star Business Report
Sun Nov 3, 2024 12:22 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 04:10 PM

Adani Power has warned Bangladesh of a complete suspension of power supply by November 7 if overdue payments of around $850 million are not cleared, according to a report by Times of India (TOI). 

After missing an earlier deadline on October 31, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) attempted to secure a $170 million letter of credit through Krishi Bank, but it did not meet the terms stipulated in their power purchase agreement, sources told TOI.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The payment delay has already led Adani Power Jharkhand to reduce its electricity supply to Bangladesh from October 31.

Adani's Godda plant supplied only 724 megawatts (MW) out of an installed capacity of 1,496 MW on Friday, Power Grid Bangladesh data showed. Other major plants, including those at Payra, Rampal, and SS Power I, also reported reduced outputs due to fuel shortages, the report said. 

Adani reduces power supply to Bangladesh
Read more

Outstanding bills: Adani halves power supply to Bangladesh

Bangladesh has struggled with timely payments, partly due to dollar shortages, according to industry sources. Payments to Adani Power ranged between $20-50 million in recent months, compared to monthly bills of $90-100 million, according to the TOI report. 

Soon after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, Adani began exploring the supply of power in the domestic market given a steady growth in demand and assured payments. The company has been asked to seek connection to the local grid, which may be routed through a sub-station in Lakhisarai in Bihar, the report states.

Related topic:
Adani Poweradani power bangladeshpower supply cut to Bangladesh by Adanipower supply in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Revenue of Godda Power Plant

Bangladesh's power purchase supercharges Adani revenue

9m ago

Adani Power chapter begins in Bangladesh

1y ago
Adani reduces power supply to Bangladesh

Outstanding bills: Adani halves power supply to Bangladesh

2d ago

Adani dues to be cleared fast

10h ago
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে