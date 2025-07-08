ACI develops new Boro rice varieties

In a first for the country, ACI Seed has developed a new variety of aromatic rice suitable for cultivation in the Boro season.

The seed-focused business unit of ACI PLC has also developed a short-duration, high-yielding Boro rice variety.

ACI received approval for the inbred varieties from the National Seed Board (NSB) under the agriculture ministry last month, the company said in a statement today.

"This reflects our deep commitment to innovation, farmer profitability, and national food security," said FH Ansarey, president of ACI Agribusinesses Division.

ACI said the new aromatic rice variety, named ACI dhan2, is the first of its kind developed for cultivation in the Boro season. The new variety is expected to help farmers who are looking to capitalise on the rising demand for fragrant rice.

According to the company, ACI dhan2 has a yield potential of up to 7 tonnes per hectare, significantly surpassing that of its aromatic predecessor, BRRI dhan34—an early-season Aman variety that typically yields around 3 tonnes per hectare.

As per the press statement, ACI dhan2 can be harvested 135 to 140 days after plantation. Additionally, it has reduced susceptibility to major pests and diseases, thereby reducing the need for pesticides.

"This not only helps farmers reduce input costs but also promotes safer, more sustainable agricultural practices," said the company.

Ansarey said, "ACI dhan2 opens up high-value markets and export opportunities for farmers who were previously constrained to low-yielding varieties in this segment."

Meanwhile, the short-duration, high-yielding variety named ACI dhan3 contains a blast-resistant gene.

ACI states that the growth duration of this variety is similar to BRRI dhan28 but has a yield advantage of 1.5 to 2 tonnes per hectare.

ACI said it plans to produce over 150 tonnes of ACI dhan2 and 200 tonnes of ACI dhan3 seeds to sell to farmers in the upcoming Boro season.

ACI dhan2 will be targeted toward small-grain aromatic rice markets such as Dinajpur, Rangpur, Naogaon, Jashore, Bogura, and similar regions, while ACI dhan3 will cater to broader Boro-growing areas across the country.