Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 10, 2024 07:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 07:55 PM

Most Viewed

Business

17 local firms join world's biggest textile fair Heimtextil

The four-day exhibition began on Jan 9 in Germany
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 10, 2024 07:41 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 07:55 PM
17 local firms join world's biggest textile fair Heimtextil

Seventeen companies from Bangladesh are showcasing their products at the four-day Heimtextil, one of the world's largest textile and home textile fairs held at Frankfurt in Germany.

Over 2,800 exhibitors from around the world are scheduled to take part in the show that began on January 9, according to a statement from the Messe Frankfurt, the fair's organising company.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladeshi companies include ACS Textiles (Bangladesh) Ltd, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, Towel Tex Ltd, and Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited.

The Export Promotion Bureau has occupied a pavilion at the exhibition where six Bangladeshi companies will showcase their products.

The rest 11 are taking part in the show under private arrangement.

The 2024 edition of Heimtextil is introducing the carpets and rugs segment this time, where over 240 exhibitors from different countries of the globe, including Bangladesh, India, Egypt, Belgium, China, Greece, Italy and Turkey, will exhibit their goods.

Related topic:
HeimtextilWorld's largest textile and home textile fairMesse FrankfurtACS Textiles (Bangladesh) LtdKarupannya Rangpur LtdTowel Tex LtdZaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন মন্ত্রিসভায় ডাক পেলেন যারা

কাকে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্ব দেওয়া হচ্ছে তা এখনো জানানো হয়নি।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৪১.৮ শতাংশ ভোট পড়েছে, এটা সোজা কথা নয়: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X