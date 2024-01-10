17 local firms join world's biggest textile fair Heimtextil

The four-day exhibition began on Jan 9 in Germany

Seventeen companies from Bangladesh are showcasing their products at the four-day Heimtextil, one of the world's largest textile and home textile fairs held at Frankfurt in Germany.

Over 2,800 exhibitors from around the world are scheduled to take part in the show that began on January 9, according to a statement from the Messe Frankfurt, the fair's organising company.

Bangladeshi companies include ACS Textiles (Bangladesh) Ltd, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, Towel Tex Ltd, and Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited.

The Export Promotion Bureau has occupied a pavilion at the exhibition where six Bangladeshi companies will showcase their products.

The rest 11 are taking part in the show under private arrangement.

The 2024 edition of Heimtextil is introducing the carpets and rugs segment this time, where over 240 exhibitors from different countries of the globe, including Bangladesh, India, Egypt, Belgium, China, Greece, Italy and Turkey, will exhibit their goods.