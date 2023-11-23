168 out of 200 review prayers are from owners

Out of more than 200 applications seeking a review of the recently declared wage structure for garment workers, 168 came from factory owners urging for a rehaul of the declared salary structure.

Citing how most small and mid-sized units lack capacity to pay higher wages, they asked for revising the minimum wage down from Tk 12,500 to Tk 10,400.

On the other hand, about 30 unions and NGOs have applied to the minimum wage board for garment workers to revise the entry level salary structure to between Tk 23,000 and Tk 25,000.

They also urged for adjusting the wage scale across all grades so that workers are not deprived of benefitting from the wage hike regardless of their position.

The minimum wage board for garment workers had published a gazette on the draft salary structure on November 11, and invited all stakeholders to submit their review applications within 14 days.

Raisha Afroz, secretary of the minimum wage board for garment workers, informed that they have received more than 200 applications so far.

In most cases, owners are demanding to fix the monthly salary at Tk 10,400 while the unions and NGOs are asking for Tk 23,000 to Tk 25,000 in their applications, she said.

The minimum wage board for garment workers is scheduled to hold a final review meeting before officially publishing the gazette at the Ministry of Labour and Employment on November 26.

"The office will accept applications for review up till Friday," Afroz added.

The minimum wage office had initially proposed a new salary structure for garment workers on November 7.

Sirajul Islam Rony, the workers' representative on the wage board for garment workers, said mid-sized factories make up about 60 percent of all active garment units in Bangladesh.

"So, they may face trouble in paying higher wages and that is why they applied for a review," he added.

However, Rony informed it is unlikely that they will accept any application for lowering the declared wage and will instead focus on adjusting pay gaps between different grades in the coming meeting.

"There are nearly 500 garment factories that have good financial strength. So, they will not face any problem for higher payments," he said.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, the owners' representative on the wage board, said their capacity to pay depends on the prices paid by international retailers and brands.

"If they [foreign buyers] pay better prices, then the factory management will be able to pay better salaries to their workers," he added.

Rahman also informed that only potential discrimination between pay grades would be addressed at the review meeting.

Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said they have been negotiating for higher prices from buyers.

"Some of the buyers have assured that they would accept adjusted rates for garment items," he added.