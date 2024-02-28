Dhaka stocks fall

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today amid lower trading activity.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of Bangladesh, dropped 4 points, or 0.06 percent, to close the day at 6,268.

Similarly, the DSES, which represents shariah-compliant companies, dipped 1.98 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,363. The DS30, an index comprising blue-chip stocks, shed 5.37 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,132.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, decreased 1.05 percent to Tk 888 crore.

Of the issues that traded at the DSE, 145 closed higher, 177 ended lower and 74 remained unchanged.