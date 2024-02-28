Stock
Star Business Desk
Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:40 PM

Stock

Dhaka stocks fall

Star Business Desk
Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:40 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 03:40 PM
Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX,
The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today amid lower trading activity.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of Bangladesh, dropped 4 points, or 0.06 percent, to close the day at 6,268.

Similarly, the DSES, which represents shariah-compliant companies, dipped 1.98 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,363. The DS30, an index comprising blue-chip stocks, shed 5.37 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,132.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, decreased 1.05 percent to Tk 888 crore.

Of the issues that traded at the DSE, 145 closed higher, 177 ended lower and 74 remained unchanged.

