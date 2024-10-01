RMG workers block Nabinagar-Chandra highway

The workers of Birds Group have blocked the Nabinagar-Chandra highway's Bypail area in Ashulia industrial area, demanding unpaid salaries.

More than 500 workers started the blockade around 9:30am yesterday. Their demonstration continued till the filing of the report around 11:30pm.

Due to the blockade, hundreds of vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road causing suffering to passengers.

The workers stated that they were protesting for their three months' salary and other dues. They also demanded that the factory should be reopened.

They said they would not leave the road until their dues were paid.

Asked, Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station, said the workers are still on the road.

Police, labour representatives, and army officers went to the owner's house for a solution, he added.