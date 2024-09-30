RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears

The workers of Apparel Plus Limited blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur demanding unpaid salaries.

They blocked the road at the Bhogra area of ​​the highway at 10:00pm tonight, reports our Gazipur correspondent from the spot.

The agitating workers said the factory has announced closure without paying their arrears.

"We won't get off the road until we get the arrears. Today is the end of the month... The landlord will ask for rent... We have to pay school and college tuition fees for our kids," they said from the sit-in programme.

Gazipur Metropolitan President of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation Shafiul Alam said the owner announced the closure of the factory on August 14 and a tripartite agreement was reached to pay all dues.

As per the contract, September 25 was set as the due date for payment for July. As the garment factory missed the deadline, the workers blocked the road.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector (Bhogra-Meerezbazar Zone) Md Habil told The Daily Star that protesting workers of Apparels Plus Limited factory blocked the highway in the Bhogra area.

"We are trying to convince them to leave the road," he said.

Abdullah Al Mamun, traffic inspector of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said traffic movement has come to a standstill on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The Daily Star called Kabir Hossain, general manager of Apparel Plus Limited, on his phone for comments but he did not pick up the call.