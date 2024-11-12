Dhaka-Mymensingh highway: TNZ workers lift blockade

Traffic returns to normalcy after workers assured of arrear payments

Traffic on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway returned to normalcy around 10:00pm last night after the workers of 5 TNZ factories lifted their blockade after protesting continuously for three consecutive days.

Gazipur Traffic Police Inspector Abdullah Al Mamun told The Daily Star at 10:05pm that vehicular movement was normal on the highway, one of the critical arteries of transport connecting the capital to the north-northeast, that had been clogged for the last three days.

Assistant Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Mosharraf Hossain told said the salary for the month of September will be cleared on Sunday.

As for the month of October, the salary will be cleared by November 30.

The workers lifted the blockade from the road based on this agreement, he said.