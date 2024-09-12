20 RMG workers sued over 'beating factory officials' in Ashulia

Authorities of an ready-made garments factory in Ashulia's Jamgra area, filed a case against 20 workers over allegations of vandalising the factory and beating up its officials.

Madinaple Fashion Craft Ltd was also declared closed under section 13/1 yesterday. A notice listing the 20 workers accused in the case was displayed in front of its gate, reports our Savar correspondent.

The notice claimed that the workers stopped work on September 9 and left the factory. The following day, they came and interrupted the ongoing work with illegitimate demands and created chaos and vandalised the factory.

All workers except the accused were asked to join the factory when it reopens, the notice stated.

Nahid, one of the worker accused in the case, told The Daily Star, "We did not attack or vandalise the factory or beat any officials."

"Even though there was trouble in other factories in the area, we carried on with our work. We just asked the factory authorities on September 10 to pay us salary and let us leave around 7:00pm as trouble was brewing in other factories nearby and workers took to the streets," he added.

One other demand was the removal of Deputy Manager SK Khokon from the factory.

"We raised this demand because Khokon tortured workers and sexually harassed female workers multiple times. The next day the factory was declared close under Section 13/1. A case was also filed against us. We strongly condemn it," he said.

Contacted, Khokon said the workers unjustly attacked several staff including him and seriously injured them. A case has been filed by the factory authority over this incident, he said.

Asked about the harassment allegations brought by the workers he said the complaints of the workers were completely baseless.

Contacted, Inspector (Operations) of Ashulia Police Station Nirmal Kumar Das said there have been three cases filed so far over incidents of attack on factories, vandalism, and beating of officials.

"We will investigate the matter," he added.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary, of Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Sramik Trade Union Kendra, in this time of crisis, filing a case naming workers means inciting them.

Instead of accepting the logical demands of workers, this process of filing cases against the them must be stopped.

So far, a total 219 factories in Ashulia industrial belt were declared shut for indefinite period of which 86 were shut under section 13/1 of labour law, said Ashulia Industrial police sources.