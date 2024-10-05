20 RMG workers assaulted in Ashulia; six detained

At least twenty workers of a garment factory in Ashulia industrial area were assaulted today which the workers claimed were orchestrated by the factory authorities.

Joint forces have detained six outsiders in this regard and handed them to Ashulia Police Station, reports our Savar correspondent.

The workers of Donglian Fashion BD Ltd, a garment factory located in Bypail, told The Daily Star that they demanded the dismissal of 4 officials of the factory along with various other demands during the workers' agitation a few days ago.

At that time, the factory authorities accepted all the demands of the workers. This morning, the workers joined the factory. After joining work, some of the staff/officers of the factory asked the workers to sign on a paper which would have reinstated the sacked offcials.

An argument broke out between workers and the officials in this regard.

Photo: Star

Later, factory authorities reportedly brought around 150 outsiders inside the factory and attacked the workers.

At least 20 workers were injured in the attack and took treatment in different hospitals.

The workers complained that outsiders beat up the workers in front of the police on duty but they did not take any action during the attack.

The Daily Star contacted Rafiqul Islam, admin officer of the factory, multiple times over phone but he did not receive the calls.

Asked, Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star over the phone that the owners had brought volunteers for the safety of the factory. Workers clashed with the volunteers. Six people have been arrested over the incident and handed over to Ashulia Police Station.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in front of the factory, he added.