World Bank keeps Bangladesh’s GDP growth forecast unchanged

The World Bank has kept Bangladesh's economic growth projection unchanged to 3.3 percent in the current fiscal year compared with the projection last April, as per its twice-yearly Global Economic Prospects report published today.

In April, the World Bank published an update report on South Asia ahead of its spring meeting where it projected 3.3 percent GDP growth for Bangladesh.

In January, the Washington-based global lender published the first Global Economic Prospects report of the year, where it projected for Bangladesh economy's growth of 4.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics published the provisional data of GDP growth is 3.97 percent for the same fiscal year.

For the next fiscal year of 2025-26, World Bank projected 4.9 percent GDP growth for Bangladesh which is 0.5 percentage point lower that that of its previous projection published in last January.

Accoring to the report published today, the bank lowered its forecasts for nearly 70% of all economies — including the US, China and Europe, as well as six emerging market regions — from the levels it projected just six months ago before US President Donald Trump took office.