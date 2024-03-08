Voices of change: women leading Bangladesh forward

In a small village, there was a debate over who should make decisions at home. A contest was held where a man and a wise old grandmother would catch a rabbit without any tools.

Relying on his strength, the man ran through the forest, while the witty grandmother sat quietly, luring a rabbit with carrots. She caught a rabbit very easily, demonstrating how wisdom and patience often outperform brute strength.

The villagers learnt the power of intelligence over physical prowess and never to underestimate women again.

Our sub-continent movies and dramas often portray women as very vocal and loud in their expressions, which is perhaps influenced by cultural stereotypes and some traditional communication styles.

On the other hand, men are often depicted as oppressed and humiliated by women. This portrayal is far from reality. Rather, it is a social misrepresentation, an exaggerated and distorted image of women's empowerment, misleading and teaching wrong values to the young generation who are responsible for changing the world for a better tomorrow.

Globally, women's labour force participation rate is about 47 percent against 74 percent of their male counterparts. The statistics do not reflect the reality as, in many countries, women engage in informal employment. On average, women globally earn approximately 77 cents for every dollar earned by a man for work of equal value, indicating a persistent gender wage gap.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has emerged as a leader in South Asia for gender equality, ranking first in the region with a score of 72.2 percent according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023. This achievement reflects significant progress in political empowerment, education, and health, surpassing many developed countries.

Despite these advancements, challenges such as social norms, early marriage, dowry practices, and gender-based violence persist, calling for efforts to ensure women's safety and further empowerment.

To boost women's empowerment and independence, a holistic strategy is essential, encompassing better access to education and jobs, legal safeguards against gender-based violence and bias, and greater participation in decision-making and political involvement.

Greater initiatives are required for better healthcare and reproductive rights to remove challenges of limiting societal norms, ensure public and work area safety, improve skills in technology for information and market access, and promote financial inclusion via credit and financial services.

A collaborative effort from the government, NGOs, the private sector, and communities is crucial to fostering an environment that supports women's empowerment, which will significantly impact national progress.

Acknowledging the need for women's empowerment is one thing, and taking action is another. One of the first steps to make a difference is educating yourself and others on gender equality, followed by supporting women-led businesses, advocating for equal opportunities, and mentoring girls and women.

Necessary initiatives also include challenging gender stereotypes, backing educational programmes for girls, contributing to women's rights organisations, and advocating for a balanced work-life culture.

Those who work in multinational companies understand the crucial role of gender diversity, emphasising its impact on creativity, innovation, and overall performance. Gender-diverse teams offer varied perspectives and problem-solving approaches, enriching discussions and leading to innovative solutions and improved team dynamics.

Such diversity helps companies better understand and cater to a diverse customer base, enhancing product and service development. This connection between gender diversity and enhanced business outcomes is supported by research from entities like McKinsey & Company and Catalyst.

Women's empowerment and independence are moral imperatives and strategic necessities for Bangladesh's development. Bangladesh can achieve sustained economic growth, social justice, and a more resilient society by investing in women's health, education, economic opportunities, and rights.

First and foremost is to believe in the capabilities and powers of women, just like the lesson taught by the old grandmother to the surprised villagers. Women have come a long way in a span of a few generations, breaking many glass ceilings and marching on with their torch held high.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.