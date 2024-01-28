Teletalk falls further behind amid overall rise in subscriber base

Although private telecom operators excelled in expanding their subscriber base in 2023, state-run Teletalk saw its market share shrink to just 3.38 percent that year.

The number of mobile subscribers in the country increased by about 1.06 crore in the past 12 months till December thanks to the combined customer acquisition of Robi, Banglalink and Grameenphone.

This took the overall subscriber base to 19.08 crore that month, up 5.86 percent year-on-year, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The BTRC calculates subscriber numbers by counting each biometric verified customer or subscription that was active in using voice, data or other services at least once in the preceding 90 days.

But of the more than 19 crore SIMs now in circulation, the BTRC has not revealed how many are unique subscribers. Each individual can use as many as 15 SIMs.

Teletalk, which began its journey in December 2004, lost 2.3 lakh customers in 2023, bringing down its subscriber base to 64.6 lakh.

Its deteriorating performance in various service metrics contributes to customers snubbing the operator even though it offers cheaper voice and data services compared to private operators, according to industry people.

Teletalk's condition, marked by a significant decline in subscriber numbers, revenue and service quality, has worsened to such an extent that its auditor cast doubt on the company's ability to continue operations.

Meanwhile, Robi enjoyed a stellar performance last year by acquiring 42 lakh new subscribers, making it the highest gainer among the operators.

This took its total number of customers to 5.86 crore by the end of the 2023 from 5.44 crore at the end of December 2022.

Apart from Robi's substantial investment in network infrastructure, equipment and the deployment of the 2,600 band, revamping its distribution network made the most significant contribution to the operator's performance in 2023.

"This encompassed the enhancement of sales personnel, area managers, etc. and of course, we improved the overall quality of service," said Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer at Robi Axiata.

"We consistently strive to provide a seamless video streaming experience for all customers," he added.

Alam also said the market has been challenging since the start of 2024, with factors such as the national election, cold weather and economic crises affecting the industry.

"However, we anticipate better growth in 2024 compared to 2023," he added.

Banglalink, the third largest operator, added 36.7 lakh new subscribers to its network, taking its total number of customers from 3.98 crore in December 2022 to 4.35 crore at the end of 2023.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, said the operator's heavy and consistent investment in rolling out new base stations and spectrum for the past two years contributed to its customer growth.

"We have actually doubled the number of base stations in the last 24 months, for which we can now compete as a national player," Rahman said.

"To ensure better quality, we more than doubled our spectrum, which enabled us to provide the fastest mobile internet speed for more than two years," he added.

Rahman also said they have been very successful in rolling out two digital platforms, namely Toffee and and MyBL app, which provide more diverse digital solutions for their customers.

"Toffee is now the largest entertainment platform not only for our own subscribers, but others too. We are proud of this success as Toffee is completely our local product but can compete with any international platform," he added.

Meanwhile, MyBL is the first super app of the country, through which subscribers can access various online solutions for customer care, content, education, health and entertainment.

"Our aim is to ensure proper quality of service and best customer experience," Rahman said.

Grameenphone acquired 29 lakh new customers in 2023, bringing its total customer base to 8.22 crore. In December 2022, it had more than 7.93 crore customers.