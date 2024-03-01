Stocks fall for a second day

Major indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell for the second session in a row yesterday as investor participation remains low.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, declined 0.22 percent from the day prior to close at 6,254 points.

Similarly, the DSES, an index comprising shariah-compliant companies, dropped 0.28 percent to settle at 1,359 points while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, edged down 0.27 percent to 2,126 points.

Daily turnover, an indicator of the volume of shares traded, fell 3.11 percent to settle at Tk 916 crore.

Of the issues traded at the DSE, 128 closed higher, 204 ended lower and 64 remained unchanged.

Fine Foods topped the gainer's list with a rise of 9.95 percent followed by Khulna Printing and Packaging with 9.73 percent and Kattali Textile with 9.57 percent.

SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund and Central Pharmaceuticals were also among the top gainers, advancing 8.97 percent and 8.11 percent respectively.

Likewise, Standard Insurance, VFS Thread Dyeing and Mithun Knitting and Dyeing saw gains of 6.26 percent, 6.28 percent and 6.04 percent respectively.

Prime Finance First Mutual Fund shed the most, losing 7.04 percent.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Company lost 4.44 percent while Central Insurance Company and Paper Processing and Packaging dropped more than 3 percent each.

Elsewhere in the port city, the Caspi, the broad index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, fell 0.08 percent to close at 1,273 points.