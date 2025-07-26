S&P sees stable outlook for Bangladesh

Keeps country at B+ amid steady economic footing

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Bangladesh's long-term sovereign credit rating at "B+" and its short-term rating at "B", maintaining a stable outlook as the country works to rebuild external liquidity amid ongoing political uncertainty.

"Bangladesh's external liquidity is stabilising, as indicated by the recent steady improvement in its official foreign exchange reserves," the ratings agency said in a report published yesterday.

In its report, S&P Global said macroeconomic steps taken over the past 18 months, including tighter monetary policy and a more flexible exchange rate regime, were improving the country's financial footing.

However, Bangladesh faces heightened trade risk from relatively high US tariffs, it said.

"Bangladesh's uncertain political landscape may constrain the effectiveness of its institutions and policy certainty in the near term until a more lasting solution emerges," S&P warned.

Still, the economy is projected to recover from its mid-2024 crisis.

S&P, specifically S&P Global, is a globally known provider of financial market information, data, and analytics.