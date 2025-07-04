PGCB, Railway allowed to expand optical fibre networks

The telecom regulator has decided to permit the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and Bangladesh Railway to extend their optical fibre networks beyond their respective grid lines and railway tracks in a bid to improve internet connectivity across the country.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) made the decision recently, according to relevant documents seen by The Daily Star.

The move marks a reversal of a decade-old restrictive policy by the regulator, which in 2014 prohibited the two state-owned transmission infrastructure providers from connecting telecom operators' towers using their existing fibre optic cables laid along power grids and railway tracks.

The directive had effectively restricted their ability to expand, paving the way for other Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) licence holders to get additional benefits and dominate the market.

Abu Nazam M Tanveer Hossain, a telecom expert, said such restrictions seemed more focused on facilitating other NTTN licensees than the access network operators.

"On top of that, this restriction also slows down the whole process of connectivity by making it more complex and expensive. Every licensee in the transmission sector should be given equal opportunity to compete in the market," he added.

Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer at Robi Axiata PLC, echoed a similar sentiment.

"We believe that all licensees operating under a specific category should be treated equally and fairly to ensure a level playing field. It is therefore deeply concerning that Bangladesh Railway and the PGCB are currently restricted from providing connectivity beyond their respective railway tracks and power grid lines," he told The Daily Star.

"These restrictions are causing serious hindrances in establishing interconnections with mobile operators' networks, thereby limiting the effective utilisation of national infrastructure," he noted.

He went on to point out that such limitations not only contradict the principles of fair competition and infrastructure sharing but also undermine the very purpose of granting licences to these entities. "If left unaddressed, they risk discouraging investment in critical infrastructure and obstructing efforts to improve nationwide digital connectivity."

"We would welcome any move by the authorities to review and cancel these restrictive directives in the interest of fairness, innovation, and the accelerated digital development of Bangladesh," Alam added.

The NTTNs are licensed providers of the optical fibre backbone infrastructure that supports high-capacity data transmission for mobile operators, internet service providers (ISPs), and international gateways.

Currently, Bangladesh has six NTTN operators—an even split between state-owned and private entities—who collectively manage around 148,000 kilometres of optical fibre network, according to BTRC data.

Fibre@Home was the first company to receive an NTTN licence in 2008 and now operates a network of approximately 50,000 kilometres.

Summit Communications follows closely with around 40,000 kilometres, while Bahon Limited maintains 7,817 kilometres.

Among state-owned operators, Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) oversees 40,000 kilometres, Bangladesh Railway 3,800 kilometres, and the PGCB approximately 8,500 kilometres.

In addition, the government has laid about 35,000 kilometres of optical fibre through projects such as Info-Sarker Phase 3 and Connected Bangladesh. Mobile operators themselves maintain around 8,200 kilometres of fibre infrastructure.

Through the lifting of the restrictions, the BTRC's latest directive is expected to enhance competition, reduce infrastructure redundancy, and significantly improve the quality of internet services for end users across the country, according to industry people.