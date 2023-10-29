Olympic Industries’ profit surges

Economy
Profits of Olympic Industries Ltd, the country's largest biscuit maker, jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2022-23 ending in June.

The biscuit manufacturer said its profit after tax soared to Tk 155.6 crore in the financial year 2022-23 from Tk 120.5 crore a year ago, according to a price sensitive disclosure after its board meeting on October 26.

Olympic's earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk 7.78 from Tk 6.03 the previous year.

Given the profit growth, the biscuit maker recommended a 60 percent cash dividend for its shareholders for the year 2022-23 from 45 percent the previous year.

The company said its revenue jumped 20 percent year-on-year to Tk 2,578 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

Olympic, however, saw its cost of sales increased at a higher pace, growing by 25 percent, during the year.

