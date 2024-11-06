Four IDRA members set to resign

Four members of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) are set to resign.

They are Quamrul Hasan, member for life insurance department; Md Nazrul Islam, member for non-life insurance department; Md Dalil Uddin, member for law and Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, member for administration.

Tomorrow morning, the officials will be accorded a farewell ceremony, an official of the insurance regulator told The Daily Star.

This follows the resignation of IDRA Chairman Mohammad Jainul Bari, who stepped down on September 5 citing personal reasons.

The wave of resignations follows the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on 5 August amid a student-led mass movement.

Khokon was appointed as a member for a three-year term in January 2024, while Dalil was re-appointed as a member for another three-year term in June 2023.

Islam and Hasan were appointed as members for a three-year term in June 2022.

A senior official of the IDRA, on condition of anonymity, told The Daily Star that FID Secretary Nazma Mobarek called an official of the insurance regulator on the morning of November 6 and informed that the four members were asked to resign in line with instructions from the higher level of the interim government.

"After the interim government came to power, changes are being made at the IDRA similar to those at other government agencies," the official quoted Mobarek as saying.

On August 11, the interim government decided that all contractual appointments made by the previous administration would be terminated in phases.