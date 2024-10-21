Economy
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 10:42 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 10:50 PM

Former DMP DB chief Harun's accounts frozen

Star Business Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 10:42 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 10:50 PM
The bank accounts belonging to former Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun Or Rashid and his family members have been frozen.

The Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) sent letters on Monday to the top executives of all banks and financial institutions in this regard.

"The accounts will remain frozen until further orders," a top CIC official said.

Harun's other family members affected by the decision are his wife Shirin Akhter, mother Jahura Khatun, brothers ABM Shahriar and Ziaur Rahman, father-in-law Farid Uddin Ahmed and relative Samraj Mia.

It will also be investigated whether they have any other income and assets in addition to what was shown on their income tax documents, the CIC official said.

 

