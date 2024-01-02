Family expenses are increasing day by day but the earnings from the job have increased once a year and it's becoming more difficult to maintain the monthly expenses.

Saving money after expenses has now become a dream. While you are struggling every day to maintain a better lifestyle, you can think about easy side hustles to earn extra money with your full-time job.

What side jobs can you start to earn extra money to meet your family expenses and save some money for the future after retirement? Let's discuss five side jobs to make extra money in Bangladesh.

Digital services

You frequently see the news about freelancing jobs and also have read that by providing digital marketing, web design, and graphic design services, young people are earning handsome money each month.

You can acquire the above skills and earn money after returning home from the office or on weekends. In the digital world, you can deliver these services sitting in your home. It is not necessary that you have to provide these services to foreign clients -- you can provide these digital services in Bangladesh.

Tutoring

This is very common in Bangladesh. Students who are good in math or English provide private tuition while they are studying at college or university. If you are good at a particular subject, you can start tutoring.

If you can't manage time to provide physical tutoring, you may provide teaching through Zoom or Google Meet.

Sell products online

On Facebook, it's very common to sell goods to customers. People always like to buy quality products by paying extra money.

If you have any sources from where you can collect quality goods, you can sell them using the Facebook platform, which will give you extra money each month.

Catering

If you are good at cooking, it's perfect for you. You can start catering services to bachelors or offices or weekend parties.

You can start YouTube vlogging. Food vlogging on YouTube is very popular. You can get orders from there as well as earn dollars by monetising your channel.

Blogging

Making videos and uploading them on YouTube is very common to earn passive income. Most young people take it as a main earning source as their income is good.

Think about your interests and skills and then start making videos to upload on YouTube to share with viewers.

If you feel uneasy about appearing in front of a camera or not good at speaking, you can think about freelance writing.

These are only five side jobs. You can think of different jobs such as photography, video editing, proofreading and farming to generate additional income.

Jasim Uddin Rasel is the author of Smart Money Hacks