Faulty NIDs deprive garment workers of welfare fund benefits

Although workers in the garment industry are entitled to many benefits, they often fail to avail them due to a lack of awareness. Many of them cannot even access the central welfare fund due to inaccuracies in their national ID cards. Photo: Star/File

Many garment workers have been facing challenges in accessing financial benefits from the Central Fund for the industry because of inaccuracies in their national identity (NID) cards, analysts said yesterday.

The Central Fund for the welfare of garment workers was set up in 2016, with the country's apparel makers contributing 0.03 percent of their export proceeds to the fund each fiscal year.

As per the conditions of the fund, the workers must submit their NIDs to take financial benefits from the fund.

However, at the end of the day, not all workers can access the money as their NID cards are littered with mistakes, speakers said.

They made the comments at a roundtable discussion, titled "Social Protection for RMG Workers in Bangladesh", jointly organised by The Daily Star and the UN Capital Development Fund at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka.

According to the ministry sources, there is around Tk 1,000 crore in the Central Fund at present.

Md Abdus Samad Al Azad, director of the Central Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said his ministry plans to remove barriers in fund disbursement by correcting complexities related to Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and finding an alternative to NIDs.

He said faulty NIDs are the biggest factor depriving workers of social protection measures.

Azad added that payments from the Central Fund would gradually be digitised so workers could avail funds easily and without hassle.

Government officials, senior officials from different garment factories, international cooperation bodies, union leaders and officials from different NGOs also participated in the discussion, which was moderated by Tanjim Ferdous, in-charge (NGOs and foreign mission) of The Daily Star.

The Central Fund is one of many social protection measures for garment workers. Other such schemes include the Social Protection Programme for Unemployed Workers by the European Union and Germany, the National Social Insurance Scheme, the Employment Injury Scheme, the Mental Health Initiative for RMG Workers, the Mother and Child Benefit Program, Child Daycare Centers and the Universal Pension Scheme.

Unfortunately, most workers cannot enjoy such benefits as they lack awareness about these facilities. Bureaucratic hassles and complex processes present other major barriers.

While presenting the keynote paper, Shariful Islam Chowdhury, project analyst of UNCDF Bangladesh, said most RMG workers are unaware of such programmes.

He recommended increasing awareness, collaborating with industry associations, integrating factories with the universal pension scheme, and digitising the central fund so workers can benefit from these measures.

Masing Newar, assistant field officer of the World Food Programme, echoed Chowdhury's views.

Newar said her office offered social protection measures for garment workers, such as child and mother and nutrition programmes. But many do not know about these measures, so they do not avail of them.

Joly Talukder, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Sramik Trade Union Kendra, urged the government to publish a white paper on the Central Fund for more transparency.

ANM Saif Uddin, chairman of the Standing Committee on the International Labour Organization and Labour Affairs of the BGMEA, said the BGMEA had built eight schools in Dhaka and one in Chattogram that offer free education for the children of garment workers.

But most of the workers do not know about these facilities.

This is also the case for the eight healthcare centres in Dhaka and a full-fledged hospital in Chattogram. These institutions are run by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), but workers are unaware of them.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, suggested bringing all social protection measures under a central framework.

Such a move would ensure that workers can enjoy benefits and enhance monitoring by the authorities, he said.