Digital activities to be included in census for first time

Bangladesh is set to include online economic activities of firms and households in its new census this year to cover all sectors of the country, a move that is expected to present data about the size of the expanding digital economy.

On July 7, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) rolled out the Fourth Economic Census 2023 Project. Its enumerators will enroll economic establishments and households until July 26.

"The questionnaire for the listing stage contains 14 types of questions this year whereas it was four in 2013," said SM Shakil Akhter, the project director.

"All kinds of e-commerce activities will be enlisted for the first time."

The move reflects the increasing economic activities carried out virtually in Bangladesh. In recent years, e-commerce, f-commerce, e-trade and freelancing have boomed in the country, in keeping with global trends.

"We want to bring under coverage all informal sectors through this census," Akhter said.

Now, the BBS is conducting the census's listing digitally. The main operations will be conducted in December during a 15-day period. The exact date is yet to be fixed. Data will be collected under the computer-assisted personal interviewing method.

In Bangladesh, the first economic census was conducted in 1986. The second national survey came in 2001-2003 while the third one was done in 2013.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, welcomed the BBS move aimed at including online commercial activities.

"This will add a new dimension."

Moazzem said there is a lack of diversified and updated timely data for policymakers and researchers.

"The economy has expanded and diversified. If data is older and shocks like the Covid-19 pandemic strike, it becomes difficult for the government to set a base year for census and gather and present credible data."

Census is usually carried out every 10 years, and it is a costly exercise for the country as well. Therefore, the economist urged the government to think about surveys every two years to update information.

He also suggested exploring diversified sub-sectors to get a clear picture of the economy.

The preliminary key findings are likely to be published in January next year, and it would take at least another six months to present the final report, according to BBS Director General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

He said the project about the fourth economic census was initiated earlier but there had been some delays in starting it.

About the mid-term surveys, the top official said the BBS has already conducted some surveys to monitor the situation. "It covers some areas. We will consider the issue in the coming days."

The census project will cost the government Tk 579.52 crore. The expenditure will be borne by the state coffer.