Diesel sales jump as curfew eases

As traffic movement on highways resumed following the relaxation of the nationwide curfew imposed by the government, fuel transportation from depots to filling stations started in full swing on Wednesday.

Although fuel sales decreased 89.3 percent in the first four days of the past week, sales of diesel jumped to almost twice the usual daily demand on Wednesday and Thursday.

Of all the fuel used in Bangladesh, around 70 percent of the requirement is met by diesel.

However, sales of fuel returned to a normal level on Saturday, said officials concerned.

According to leaders of the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association (BPPOA), owners of filling stations faced several problems due to a delay in submitting pay orders because of shortened banking hours during the curfew.

Many were unable to collect fuel as they were unable to deposit money, they said.

Additionally, traders were also worried about the safe passage of fuel-laden tankers from depots to filling stations.

According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) officials, there is a sufficient stock of fuel in depots.

As per BPC data, Bangladesh has a daily demand of 15,000 tonnes of diesel on average while the daily demand for octane and petrol is around 4,000 tonnes each.

Due to the volatile situation across the country and the announcement of general holidays from July 20-24, the activities of 27 depots under the control of BPC were halted. Consequently, fuel sales reduced by about 89.3 percent.

However, since Wednesday, fuel sales have recovered, with sales of diesel witnessing a significant increase.

BPC officials said about 30,000 tonnes of diesel, 3,000 tonnes of petrol, and 1,900 tonnes of octane were sold across the country on Wednesday.

Similarly, 29,500 tonnes of diesel, 2,200 tonnes of octane, 2,900 tonnes of petrol, 7,000 tonnes of furnace oil and 1,200 tonnes of jet fuel were sold on Thursday.

It is mentionable that the daily demand for furnace oil on a usual day is around 2,500 tonnes.

BPC Chairman Aminul Ahsan told The Daily Star that the supply of jet fuel to the four airports of the country was normal during the curfew.

On the other hand, BPPOA Secretary General Nazmul Haque claimed that the highways were not yet safe for fuel transportation.

He told The Daily Star that as fuel is extremely flammable, there are safety concerns regarding the transportation of fuel.

"I have demanded the BPC authority to deploy security personnel for the transportation of fuel tankers, similar to that of railway wagons," he said.