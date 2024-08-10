BSEC chairman Shibli Rubayat resigns

Economy
Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned today.

He sent his resignation letter to the official concerned at the finance ministry. 

He stepped down citing health reasons, said Abdur Rahman, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, confirming receipt of the letter.

The development came five days after Sheikh Hasina's government fell and she fled Bangladesh in the face of a civil uprising. 

Islam has remained absent from work for the past several days.

Islam, a Dhaka University teacher, was appointed as chairman of the BSEC in 2020. Last May, he was reappointed for another four-year tenure.

 

