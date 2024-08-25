BGMEA elects new president

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) yesterday elected a new president after SM Mannan (Kochi), the immediate past president, resigned on health grounds.

Khandoker Rafiqul Islam is the new president of the BGMEA, which represents entrepreneurs from the country's biggest sector in terms of exports, according to a press release.

Rafiqul Islam is the managing director of Designtex Knitwear Ltd and served as the senior vice-president for the previous board.

Syed Nazrul Islam is the new first vice-president while Abdullah Hil Rakib has been selected as the new senior vice-president.

The development came nearly three weeks after a student-led mass uprising ousted Sheikh Hasina's government.