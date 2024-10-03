BEA rejects ad hoc committee formed by ‘anti-discrimination BEA’

The BEA also urged the 'anti-discrimination BEA' to stop conducting unfair activities

The Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), an organisation of economic graduates, has rejected the ad hoc committee, which was formed under the banner of 'anti-discrimination BEA'.

The newly elected candidates of the BEA noticed that a group of the defeated members of the association's latest election declared forming an ad hoc committee through a news item published on different newspapers and online portals.

The BEA's existing panel members said some people are carrying out campaigns against the BEA through a WhatsApp group, saying the election was one-sided and controversial.

The BEA said the members took part in the association's latest election in large numbers, where polling agents ensured the organisation of a fair election with the use of transparent ballot boxes and an election software of international standards.

The election taken place on May 18 this year elected 29 members of the new panel to run the organisation in its 22dn biennial meeting in the presence of thousands of members of the association.

Now the defeated members announced forming an ad hoc committee, which is not fair and goes against the constitution of the association, the BEA said in a statement.

The BEA also urged the 'anti-discrimination BEA' to stop conducting such unfair activities to destroy the image and unity of the association.