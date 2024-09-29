22 factories closed in Ashulia amid fresh labour unrest

Protests erupted once again in the Ashulia industrial area yesterday as readymade garment workers now demand withdrawal of cases filed against them over recent vandalism and an increase in the monthly minimum wage up to Tk 22,000 from current Tk 12,500.

At least 22 factories were forced to shut down yesterday following demonstrations that included road blockades at various points.

Workers began the protest in the morning by blocking the Bipail-Abdullahpur road at Zirabo area.

As tensions escalated, demonstrators approached nearby factories, shouting at workers and throwing bricks at factory buildings.

This forced the authorities of 8 to 10 factories to declare the closure of their operations for the day.

Following the political changeover on August 5, labour unrest flared up in apparel belts outside the capital. The workers demanded hikes in wages and other allowances.

After weeks of agitation, factory owners accept all 18 worker demands last week. This has normalised the production lines largely, as the production units have gone into manufacturing overdrive to meet export deadlines.

Requesting anonymity, a worker from apparel-maker Lusaka Group said the factory management filed a case on September 9 against 27 workers and several unidentified individuals with Ashulia Police Station over vandalism and unrest.

"When we previously protested for the case withdrawal, the owner assured us that it would be withdrawn and we would receive a copy confirming that. However, we never received it," the worker said.

"This morning, we arrived at the factory only to find out that the owner had announced the factory closure under the 'no work, no pay' provision of the labor law. So, we gathered workers from nearby factories and took to the streets."

According to Industrial Police, after workers from Lusaka Group began the protest, employees of Mondal Knitwear Ltd of Zirabo area also joined in, blocking the road.

Mondol Group workers had been protesting for several days, demanding the wage to be raised to Tk 22,000. Workers from other factories soon joined the demonstration.

A protesting worker from Mondol Knitwear, also speaking anonymously, told The Daily Star: "We've been demonstrating for several demands, including a salary increase. Upon arrival at the factory today [yesterday], we found the owner closed the factory under the 'no work, no pay' provision."

He also alleged that local crooks are assaulting the workers on behalf of the owners since Thursday last week.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star that most of the factories in the industrial area were operating normally and peacefully on Saturday morning.

Some 22 factories closed their doors on Saturday morning while some shut down after lunch hours.

"The situation is normal now. The roads are clear and the workers have gone to their homes," he added.