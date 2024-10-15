Veggie, fish, rice prices skyrocket in Bagerhat

The prices of essential and grocery commodities have skyrocketed in Bagerhat amid supply crunch.

Green chilli, priced at Tk 180-220 per kilogramme just a week ago, is now being sold at Tk 600 per kg.

The surge in price has left consumers largely baffled across Bagerhat's markets.

Price of pumpkins jumped from Tk 30 to Tk 60 per kg, while potatoes from Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg. Cucumbers are now selling for Tk 60-70, bitter gourds for Tk 80, brinjals for Tk 140-150, tomatoes Tk 260, papayas Tk 50, okra for Tk 60 per kg. In fact, no vegetable is available at price below Tk 60 per kg in the district.

Average consumers are finding it hard to manage their grocery bills.

Traders attributed the price hike to recent heavy rainfall and flooding that caused damages to crops in several regions.

"Many vegetables fields were damaged in the rains and floods, causing a shortage in supply, which led to the hike in price," said Asit Dey, a local vendor.

Meanwhile, the 22-day ban on catching hilsa has reduced availability of marine fish varieties. Local freshwater varieties like rohu, katla, mrigel, and silver carp are now selling at prices ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 500 per kg, depending on size. Pangas and tilapia are selling for Tk 120 to Tk 280 per kg, while tengra, harina shrimp, and chami shrimp are priced between Tk 500 and Tk 800 per kg.

Rice price also hiked, with Bullet and Swarna varieties are selling at Tk 50-55 per kg, and fine rice at Tk 90 per kg. Meanwhile, local coarse and boiled rice are becoming increasingly scarce, putting additional strain on low-income households.

"The prices, comparatively lower even two weeks ago, are now beyond our wallets. If this trend continues, it will be a struggle to survive," said Adilur Rahman, a shopper at Kachua's Signboard Market.

Another local resident, Fatema Khanam, echoed him.

Contacted, Abdullah Al Imran, assistant director of Consumer Rights Protection Department in Bagerhat, said, a market monitoring task force has been formed to control prices and ensure affordability.

"Regular inspections are being conducted to address any irregularities," he added.