Low-income people bear the brunt in Sylhet division

Sadek Mia, a daily wage earner who came to Moulvibazar six months back in search of work, has been finding it hard to bear his living expenses and send money to his family members in Sunamganj Sadar upazila.

"Finding work has become uncertain. I may get employed for five days, and remain unemployed for another five days. After paying Tk 2,200 rent monthly alongside food expenses, hardly much remains with me to send to my family. Amid this, prices of essentials have kept rising, adding to the financial strains I am already facing," he said.

Sadek Mia is not alone. Low-income people in Sylhet division, including daily wage earners and those from marginalised communities, have been bearing the brunt of acute shortage of jobs and escalating prices of essential commodities.

Hundreds of day labourers gather at Choumohana in Moulvibazar town every morning looking for work.

Visiting there recently, this correspondent observed that many workers had to leave the place without finding work even after waiting for several hours since early morning.

At least 10-12 workers in Chaumohana area of Moulvibazar town, shared similar ordeals.

Most of them cited a dire lack of work opportunities amid rising cost of living as reason behind their struggles.

"The skyrocketing prices of essentials made it extremely difficult for us to make both ends meet," said Ahad Mia, a worker.

Sajjad Mia, a worker from Chunarughat in Habiganj, said, "In the last 12 days, I got work on only three days. It is becoming increasingly difficult to survive amid these circumstances."

Sumon Das, another worker, noted that daily wages also dropped significantly to Tk 550-600, compared to Tk 700 in previous year.

"Employers are demanding more work for less pay. If you're not happy with the wage they offer, they'll just find someone else," he added.

"The ongoing situation is one of constant struggle to find work and survive," said Makhlisur Rahman, another worker.