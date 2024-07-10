Zakia Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as vice-chairman of Bank Asia

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury was recently re-elected vice-chairman of Bank Asia PLC at a meeting of the bank's board of directors.

Chowdhury has an illustrious business career of more than 35 years in the private sector of Bangladesh, the bank said in a press release.

She has held leadership positions at several concerns of Rangs Group, one of the largest business groups in Bangladesh.

Presently, she serves as the chairman of Sea Resources Group, Rangs Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ranks Construction Limited, Ranks-Agro Industries Limited, and Zhen Natural Limited. Chowdhury is also managing director of Ranks Real Estate Limited and Ranks Food & Beverage Limited.

She is one of the directors of Rangs Limited, Rangs Motors Limited, Rangs Properties Limited, Rancon Autos Limited, Ranks Interior Limited, Ranks Appliance Limited, and a few other Rangs concerns.