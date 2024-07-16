Trust Bank declares 20% dividend

Maj Gen Md Jubayer Salehin, vice-chairman of Trust Bank, presides over the bank’s 25th annual general meeting held virtually today. The meeting announced a 20 percent dividend, including a 12 percent cash dividend, for 2023. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank announced a 20 percent dividend, including a 12 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today, the bank said in a press release.

Maj Gen Md Jubayer Salehin, vice-chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, which was joined by a significant number of shareholders.

Proposals to change the name of the bank to 'Trust Bank PLC' and to increase the authorised share capital of the bank to Tk 2,500 crore were also approved at the meeting.

Brig Gen SM Zia-Ul-Azim, Brig Gen Md Kaisar Hasan Malik, Brig Gen Mohammad Moazzem Hossain, Brig Gen Md Nishatul Islam Khan, Brig Gen Md Munirul Islam, Brig Gen Md Sajjad Hossain, Brig Gen Rakibul Karim Chowdhury, members of the board of the bank, attended the meeting.

Among others, Nusrat Khan, independent director, Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director, and Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary, also joined the AGM.