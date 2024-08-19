StanChart cardholders to enjoy discount on Qatar Airways tickets

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Mohamed El Emam, country manager for Bangladesh and Nepal at Qatar Airways, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar Airways.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the multinational bank, and Mohamed El Emam, country manager for Bangladesh and Nepal at the airline, penned the (MoU) at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

As a part of the agreement, the airline will offer up to 12 percent discounts on base fares for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members and 8 percent discount for non-members to all Standard Chartered cardholders.

Enamul Huque, managing director and head of corporate coverage at the bank, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.