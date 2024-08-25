Southeast Bank signs deal with Genex Infosys

Shah Jalal Uddin, managing director and CEO of Genex Infosys, and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently signed an agreement with Genex Infosys, an information technology solutions and services provider in Bangladesh.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, and Shah Jalal Uddin, managing director and CEO of Genex Infosys, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

This collaboration will integrate the bank's 'Acquiring Payment Gateway' into the IT company's Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) machines.

The IT company will route the bank's payment gateway for card transactions across its extensive network, enabling efficient and seamless generation of VAT invoices for merchants throughout the country.

The partnership will play a role in advancing the move towards a cashless society while promoting greater financial inclusion, the press release added.

It will also encance the VAT collection processes for retailers, contributing to increased government revenue.

The agreement reflects the bank's commitment to innovation and its ongoing efforts to support the digital transformation of the financial landscape of the country.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, and senior officials from both organisations were also present.