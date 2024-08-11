Southeast Bank organises training for trainee officers

Banks
Star Business Desk
Sun Aug 11, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 09:15 PM

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, poses for photographs with participating trainee officers of a foundation training programme of the bank at its training institute in the capital’s Motijheel recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently organised a foundation training programme for its newly appointed trainee assistant officers (grade-II).

A total of 31 officers took part in the five-day programme, the bank said in a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, attended the closing ceremony of the training programme as the chief guest at the bank's training institute in the capital's Motijheel.

Other officials of the bank were also present.

