Banks
Star Business Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:26 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Southeast Bank organises training for probationary officers

Star Business Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:19 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:26 PM
Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, poses for photographs with participating probationary officers of the training programme at the bank’s training academy in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently organised a training course for its newly appointed probationary officers.

A total of 37 officers took part in the course, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, attended the concluding session of the training programme at the bank's training academy in Dhaka.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with senior executives and newly appointed officials of the bank, were also present in the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
অর্থের বিনিময়ে ‘প্রভাবশালী’ বাংলাদেশিদের ভারতে আশ্রয় নেওয়ার অভিযোগ
|ভারত

অর্থের বিনিময়ে ‘প্রভাবশালী’ বাংলাদেশিদের ভারতে আশ্রয় নেওয়ার অভিযোগ

আনন্দবাজার জানায়, অর্থের বিনিময়ে ইতোমধ্যে বাংলাদেশের একজন সংসদ সদস্য সপরিবারে ভারতে আশ্রয় নিয়েছেন।

এইমাত্র
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুৎ-জ্বালানি আমদানি বাবদ দেনা ২.২ বিলিয়ন ডলার: জ্বালানি উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification