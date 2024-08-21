Southeast Bank organises training for probationary officers

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, poses for photographs with participating probationary officers of the training programme at the bank’s training academy in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently organised a training course for its newly appointed probationary officers.

A total of 37 officers took part in the course, the bank said in a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, attended the concluding session of the training programme at the bank's training academy in Dhaka.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with senior executives and newly appointed officials of the bank, were also present in the event.