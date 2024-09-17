Southeast Bank launches co-branded cards with insurance benefits

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, Md Rafel Kabir, chief executive officer of Instasure Limited, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, attend a launch of co-branded card in Dhaka recently. Photo: Masthead PR

Southeast Bank PLC and Instasure Limited, in collaboration with Mastercard, launched a co-branded Titanium credit card and a prepaid card.

The new cards will come with multiple insurance and healthcare benefits, such as low premium plans, quick claim processing and settlement, and cost-effective deals on health tests.

Cardholders will be eligible for discounts on pathology tests and radiological imaging, and will be able to avail comprehensive term life, accident, and disability insurance plans with a coverage of up to Tk 500,000.

The new cards will also allow cardholders to access the switch on - switch off insurance feature via the Instasure platform, according to a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, said, "This collaboration will reinforce Southeast Bank's commitment to provide innovative solutions with healthcare and insurance benefits to its customers."

"With these new products, customers will be able to not only avail healthcare services at top hospitals and other medical facilities but will also be able to access customised insurance plans."

Md Rafel Kabir, chief executive officer of Instasure Limited, said, "With promising coverage options and additional benefits, our customers will enjoy a frictionless experience and be able to optimise their health and secure their future."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, said, "These new cards will offer a seamless transaction experience and come with Mastercard's promise of world-class payment safety and security, along with other exciting benefits."