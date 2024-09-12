Southeast Bank holds business review meeting

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s monthly “Business Review Meeting” at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC organised its monthly business review meeting recently.

The meeting focused on reviewing the bank's recent business performance, with a strong emphasis on leveraging the latest technology to deliver innovative financial services and enhance customer satisfaction, said a press release.

The discussion highlighted several key areas, including extending banking services to underprivileged communities at the grassroots level, providing SME loans to promising entrepreneurs on favourable terms, and delivering modern banking solutions to retail customers while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Southeast Bank has upheld its reputation as a leading local bank for 29 years, consistently maintaining top liquidity indices in both local and foreign currencies.

Throughout this period, the bank has never faced any delays or failures in settling liabilities in either local currency taka or foreign currencies, the press release added.

Also, the capital adequacy ratio of this bank is always higher than the minimum required ratio. In line with this, Southeast Bank currently maintains strong correspondent relationships with the largest number of international banks.

Southeast Bank's deposits and foreign trade volume continue to increase steadily due to the deep trust and confidence of its customers. This marks a milestone in the success of the bank.

In terms of deposit collection, non-interest and commission income, and export trade, Southeast Bank still is one of the leading banks in the country.

The bank's continued growth in deposits and foreign trade reflects the strong confidence customers have in Southeast Bank, a trend that is expected to persist in the future.

The meeting affirmed that Southeast Bank is the safest place for customers to keep their hard-earned money, offering 100 percent security.

Senior executives from the head office, heads of branches, manager operations of branches, in-charges of sub-branches and offshore banking units of the bank across the country joined the meeting virtually.