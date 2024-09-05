Southeast Bank donates Tk 20 lakh to Habiganj Agricultural University for research

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, hands over a cheque worth Tk 20 lakh to Prof Md Abdul Baset, vice-chancellor of Habiganj Agricultural University, at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC has provided financial support worth Tk 20 lakh to Habiganj Agricultural University for agricultural research under its special corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, handed over a cheque to Prof Md Abdul Baset, vice-chancellor of the university, at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.