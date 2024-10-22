Six state-run commercial banks get new MDs

The government has appointed managing directors for six state-owned commercial banks after keeping the posts vacant for more than a month.

The MDs of the six banks -- Sonali, Rupali, Agrani, Janata, BASIC and Bangladesh Development -- were removed on September 19.

The Financial Institutions Department of the finance ministry on Sunday sent separate letters to the chairmen of the six banks with the names of MDs.

The nominated persons would be appointed on a three-year according to the Banking Company Act 1991.

As per the letters, Md Shawkat Ali Khan, the MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, has been appointed as MD and CEO of Sonali Bank, and Md Mojibur Rahman, MD of Probashi Kallyan Bank, the MD and CEO of Janata Bank.

Md Anwarul Islam, former deputy managing director (DMD) of Agrani Bank, has been made MD and CEO of Agrani Bank, while Md Ahmed Rahim, DMD of Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, has been made the MD and CEO of Rupali Bank.

Md Jasim Uddin, former DMD of Janata Bank, has been made MD and CEO of Bangladesh Development Bank, while Md Kamruzzaman, former DMD of Janata Bank, has been made the MD and CEO of BASIC Bank.

Sonali Bank Chairman Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury confirmed the receipt of the letter.

"We will approve the appointment of managing director and chief executive officer in the board meeting and then send the decision to the central bank for consent."

It will take two or three more days for the new MD to take charge, he added.

Meanwhile, the interim government yesterday issued a notification promoting four officials of different banks and appointing them as the new MDs at four state-run specialised banks: Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank, Palli Sanchay Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, and Probashi Kallyan Bank.

Mofazzal Hossain, DMD of Sonali Bank, has been promoted as the MD of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank, while Salma Banu, the DMD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, was made the MD of Palli Sanchay Bank.

Sanchita Binte Ali, DMD of Sonali Bank, has been made the MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank. Chanu Gopal Ghosh, DMD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, has been made the MD of Probashi Kallyan Bank.