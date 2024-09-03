Shahjalal Islami Bank donates Tk 1.50cr for flood victims

Md Abul Bashar, company secretary of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, hands over a cheque worth Tk 1.50 crore to Faruk E Azam, adviser to the ministry of disaster management and relief, for flood victims at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC recently donated a financial relief package worth Tk 1.50 crore for flood-affected people in different districts of the country under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The aid will be deposited to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund for helping people in flood-hit areas, including Feni, Noakhali, Chittagong and Cumilla.

Md Abul Bashar, company secretary of the bank, handed over a cheque to Faruk E Azam, adviser to the ministry of disaster management and relief, at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka.

Among others, Anjon Chandra Paul, joint secretary to the ministry of disaster management and relief, and Md Sanaur Rashid (Sagor), first assistant vice-president of the bank, were also present.