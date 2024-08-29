SBAC Bank, Grameenphone sign deal on transactions and promotional services

Habibur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of SBAC Bank, and Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer of Grameenphone, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: SBAC Bank

SBAC Bank recently signed an agreement with Grameenphone to provide transaction and promotional bulk SMS and value-added digital services.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, and Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer of the telecom operator, penned the deal in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Mohammad Shafiul Azam, head of the bank's digital banking division, Md Fakhrul Islam, manager of IT operations, and Md Feroj Chowdhury, head of agent banking division, were present.

M Shaon Azad, director and head of large accounts of the mobile operator, Md Shakhawat Hossain Khan, head of sub-segment, Farah Diba, manager of bidding, and Mahnoor Tabassum, manager of accounts, were also present.